Downey man, 23, arrested in death of 6-year-old child, police say

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have arrested a 23-year-old Downey man in the death of a 6-year-old boy who died shortly after he was brought to a Long Beach hospital Thursday night with serious injuries.

The boy was brought to St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach with life-threatening injuries on Thursday night. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The coroner's office ruled his death a homicide.

Downey police say they have arrested Tyler D'Shaun Martin-Brand, 23, of Downey. He is described as an acquaintance of the boy's mother.

The family of the victim alleged to Eyewitness News that the suspect fatally beat the boy.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances of the boy's death.

"This case is a serious and complex investigation and investigators are still in the process of gathering information, interviewing witnesses and processing evidence," Downey police said in a written statement.

The Downey Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective David Van at (562) 904-23-86.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
