Four people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Downey overnight, prompting a search for the suspects.

4 hospitalized after shooting near bar in Downey, prompting search for suspects

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Downey overnight, prompting a search for the suspects.

Officers responded to the 11000 block of Downey Avenue, near Joseph's Bar and Grill, around 1:20 a.m. Saturday after receiving a call of shots fired, according to the Downey Police Department.

They found four victims with gunshot wounds, and they were all taken to the hospital.

Three of them are in stable condition. The fourth victim was undergoing surgery but is expected to survive.

Details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Police say the suspects were last seen fleeing the area in a car, but could not provide a more detailed description.

Meanwhile, a farmer's market on Downey Avenue that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled as investigators remain on the scene.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.