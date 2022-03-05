'Turn yourself in': DTLA hit-and-run victim asks for help finding driver, reuniting her with pet dog

Severe Injury Felony Hit-and-Run Victim reaches out the suspect and public https://t.co/mbXeuQJH2l via @YouTube — LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) March 4, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 61-year-old woman is recovering from serious injuries following a disturbing hit-and-run in downtown Los Angeles that was captured on camera.The collision occurred just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 28. LAPD says Sandra Martin was crossing the street in the 100 block of East 4th Street when the driver of a 4-door black vehicle suddenly starts driving in reverse, and hits her.The driver then fled the scene without helping Martin.Police describe the driver as a Black male with a thin build, between 170 and 190 pounds, and 25 to 30 years old driving a black 4-door passenger car.Martin was taken to the hospital with severe injuries and required surgery. She says the driver pulled her out from under the vehicle, and when asked if he was leaving, he responded "I sure am."Martin's light brown long-haired chihuahua mix called "Little Man" is seen in the video running away from the scene of the crash. She is asking the public for help reuniting her with her dog.The driver remains on the loose as police continue their investigation.Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run case, and driver whereabouts, is urged to call LAPD Detective Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or email 31480@lapd.online. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.