DTLA hit-and-run: Video shows driver slam into woman riding scooter, launching her into the air

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a woman riding a scooter in downtown Los Angeles, sending her flying into the air and onto the sidewalk.Shocking video captured the incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on 4th Street near Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Footage shows the driver of a 2020 Chevy Spark collide head-on with the woman, who was riding against the one-way street, launching her and causing her to land head first onto the sidewalk.The woman was transported to a local hospital. Her injuries are described as severe, but she is in stable condition and is expected to survive.The suspect then got out of the car and fled the scene. Surveillance video captured clear images of the shirtless man with a tattoo on the right side of his chest running down the street.Investigators later determined the suspect was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of the LAPD Wilshire Division area.The driver who fled was described as a 20- to 25-year-old Hispanic man, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing between 150 and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray pants with a possible camouflage pattern.Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call LAPD Central Traffic Investigator Diaz at 213-833-3713 or 36160@lapd.online. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be made to 877-527-3247.Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.