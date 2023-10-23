2 shot, 1 stabbed in downtown Los Angeles

Two men were shot and one was stabbed in downtown Los Angeles Sunday.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were shot and one was stabbed in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles Sunday.

The violence unfolded around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of San Pedro Street, according to Los Angeles police.

Officers found one victim at the scene, approximately 45 years old. He was transported to a local hospital. Investigators later learned of two additional victims who were privately transported to the hospital.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The circumstances that led up to the incident were under investigation.

No suspects were reported to be in custody.