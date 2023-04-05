WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

3 people found dead in downtown Los Angeles, prompting investigation

KABC logo
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 11:28PM
3 people found dead in downtown LA, prompting investigation
EMBED <>More Videos

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside a downtown Los Angeles building.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside a downtown Los Angeles building.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to a medical emergency in the 600 block of Wall Street around 3:14 p.m. Wednesday.

Circumstances surrounding the deaths were not immediately available, but authorities say three people were found dead on the sixth floor of the building.

LAPD also responded after firefighters requested their assistance. Several ambulances and police cruisers were at the scene, footage showed.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that narcotics may be a factor in the deaths.

A fourth victim may have been found Tuesday night at the same location.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW