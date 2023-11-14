WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on ongoing 10 Freeway closure in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that the damaged portion of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles will not need to be demolished, and it is expected to be reopened within a matter of weeks.

The governor said the current estimated reopening time frame is 3-5 weeks as crews continue repair work.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. A previous version is below.

Commuters began their second workday without the use of a major section of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, a day after officials said the fire that damaged the freeway was set intentionally and likely arson.

There were concerns the indefinite closure would wreak havoc for drivers, but local transportation officials said the city made it through Monday's start to the work week in pretty good shape.

"What we saw was both encouraging, but a reminder of the significant challenges we face," Laura Rubio-Cornejo, general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, said Tuesday morning.

Rubio-Cornejo said Monday's commute did not result in gridlocked streets, but downtown surface streets did see a 14.7% increase in traffic volume throughout the day.

Where is the 10 Freeway closed?

The mile-long closure between Alameda Street and the East Los Angeles Interchange will have ripple effects on surface streets and other key freeways, the California Highway Patrol said.

What are the detours around the 10 Freeway?

City officials continue to urge Angelenos to use public transportation if at all possible. LADOT officials said Tuesday that they're temporarily eliminating fares on its DASH and Commuter Express lines to help alleviate the traffic problems.

Officials said congestion was worse in the afternoon than in the morning on Monday, and they're looking into the trend to see if there's any action they can take to address that situation. They also mentioned that the rain in the forecast for Wednesday would likely make any traffic problems even worse.

L.A. transportation officials have urged drivers to transfer to other freeways -- like the 60, 5 and 101 -- instead of getting off the freeway to get around the closure using surface streets.

Doug Young, an assistant chief with the CHP, provided the following freeway detours:

-- drivers on eastbound 10 Freeway will be diverted at Alameda Street;

-- drivers on the westbound 60 will be diverted to northbound 5 or northbound 101;

-- drivers on southbound 5 will be diverted onto the westbound 10 but must take the first exit at Mateo Street;

-- drivers on northbound 5 must divert to the northbound 101.

Metro released a comprehensive list of public-transit alternatives, and residents were advised to visit emergency.lacity.gov for updates.

Anyone planning to attend major sporting events in or around downtown L.A. may want to seek an alternate route or plan for major delays, according to Caltrans.

Metrolink said it will expand service beginning Monday on its San Bernardino Line to support travelers impacted by the freeway closure. The agency will increase capacity and run added service on the line to and from the Inland Empire and downtown L.A. Six extra trains will run in each direction: three in the morning and three in the afternoon and evening.

What caused the 10 Freeway fire?

The fire that broke out over the weekend was set intentionally and likely arson, said Gov. Gavin Newsom citing the investigation into the cause at a Monday afternoon press conference.

There was no immediate information on a possible arson suspect or suspects, but Newsom said the fire was set within the fenceline of the storage business operating below the freeway, which was littered with vehicles, pallets and other materials.

"That determination of who is responsible is an investigation that is ongoing, and that's an investigation that can be aided by the people of the region, not just those that have been witnesses nearby," said Newsom.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the CAL FIRE Arson Hotline at 800-468-4408.

The governor also said that the structural assessment of the freeway is ongoing and that "the structural integrity of the deck appears to be much stronger than originally assessed."

However, Newsom was quick to point out that this does not mean a demolition of that portion of the 10 Freeway is off the table, and officials are continuing their assessment.

When will the 10 Freeway reopen?

Questions continued to linger about how long the freeway stretch will be closed. Engineers were still collecting core samples of concrete and rebar from the freeway and the dozens of support columns to determine if the structures can be repaired or if the entire freeway might need to be torn down and rebuilt.

Over 100 columns under the freeway were damaged, according to officials, at least 9 of those severely.

"We'll continue the bracing work as we conduct subsequent sample testing," said the governor. "That subsequent sample testing should be back first thing tomorrow morning, and will allow us to make a subsequent announce of whether or not we're tearing this down and replacing it, or we're continuing the retrofit and repairs and the bracing."

Bracing and retrofitting would allow officials to open the freeway much sooner than a complete demolition and repair.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.