More than 20 freeway underpasses could pose fire hazard, LAFD finds

According to a Los Angeles City Fire Department survey, there are more than 20 properties that pose a similar threat, stretching to parts of the San Fernando Valley, the Long Beach area and Downtown Los Angeles.

DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- Nearly two dozen freeway underpasses have been marked as potential fire hazards, according to Los Angeles Fire inspectors.

"It's scary just knowing some roads are unsafe," said Frank Resendez of East Los Angeles.

The fire is being investigated as arson. But there are no other details on how the fire started.

Wooden pallets, cars and construction materials under the freeway fueled those flames.

Since these properties are state-owned, the LAFD is limited in fire code enforcement. In a prerecorded response, LAFD Captain Erik Scott says any violations will be reported to CalFire.

"We will issue violation notices and process them accordingly within a 30 day follow up," Scott said.

The fire shut down a stretch of the freeway for about a week. The effort to reopen the freeway lanes included 24-hour crews and $3 million in federal funding.