Update MAYDAY #StructureFire; INC#1073; 6:26PM; 327 E Boyd St; https://t.co/WjQ6oryhNa; #Downtown; An explosion on scene has caused a MAYDAY with approx 10 firefighters down and multiple buildings on fire. This has been upgraded ... https://t.co/O5FoQxYNhf — LAFD (@LAFD) May 17, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple firefighters were injured by an explosion in downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening, leaving several buildings on fire, officials said.About 10 firefighters were injured in the incident, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department No additional information was immediately available.