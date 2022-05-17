Man found fatally injured on sidewalk in downtown LA; homicide investigation underway

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was found fatally injured on a sidewalk in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning after a possible robbery, police said, prompting a homicide investigation.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, firefighter-paramedics responded at 12:30 a.m. to report of a "man down" near the intersection of Seventh and Flower streets.

The emergency responders arrived to find the man unconscious and not breathing, and they declared him dead at the scene. He was identified only as being in his 30s.

The victim suffered from what appeared to be "some type of assault," LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett told reporters.

"At this point we're really trying to look at the (surveillance) video, talk to a couple of witnesses, to find out what led up to this," Rabbett said.

Two possible suspects fled southbound on Flower Street after the incident, police said.
