Man shot outside Grand Central Market in downtown LA; shooter at large

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot outside Grand Central Market in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot outside Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Los Angeles police say the shooter remains at large. No suspect description was available.

LAPD says they have set up a perimeter in the area, and officers are working to clear the very busy Grand Central Market and its basement area, where people were hiding from the shooting.

No further details were immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Updated information will be added here when it becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countydowntown lacrimelapdshootinglos angeles
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Thousands gather at pro-abortion rights rallies in LA, across US
10 killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at New York supermarket
Glendale 'evacuation alert' sent to phones across SoCal was a drill
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby early in her pregnancy
Planned Parenthood health center opens in Inglewood
California bill aims to change food retail code, help street vendors
OC college student scammed out of thousands through 'Zelle' app
Show More
Baby giraffe fitted with orthotic at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
Milwaukee shootings leave 21 shot near NBA gatherings, police say
Large brush fire burning near homes, 118 Freeway prompts lane closures
Mother and 2-year-old injured in reported South LA 'walk-up shooting'
Newsom announces record-setting $97.5 billion budget surplus
More TOP STORIES News