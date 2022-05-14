Man shot outside Grand Central Market in downtown LA; shooter at large

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Los Angeles police say the shooter remains at large. No suspect description was available.
LAPD says they have set up a perimeter in the area, and officers are working to clear the very busy Grand Central Market and its basement area, where people were hiding from the shooting.
No further details were immediately known.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Updated information will be added here when it becomes available.