Residents fill streets of DTLA to show support for Iran amid protests over death of 22-year-old

Mahsa Amini died in custody after she was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating its dress code. Now, Southern California groups are standing in solidarity to help bring peace to Iranian Americans.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Members of the Iranian American community joined by a group of demonstrators flooded the streets of downtown Los Angeles Friday night in support of the people of Iran.

The protests, which have been going on for several days across the country, were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in a hospital three days after being apprehended by the morality police in Tehran and taken to a "re-education center" for not abiding by the state's hijab rules.

"I'm in awe of the sacrifice and determination of the women of Iran and their male allies in this incredibly difficult time," said California Assemblymember Laura Friedman during Friday night's demonstration.

Amini's death has since sparked ongoing protests in Iran, where at least 80 people were killed during the demonstrations.

"They're killing, really killing, our people," said an attendee. "Those Mullahs and Ayatollahs, so we don't want them. I've lived here already 30 years, but I care about my nation."

Los Angeles Councilmember Nithya Raman introduced a resolution that resulted in the lighting of the Sixth Street Bridge bridge and City Hall in red, white, and green lights.

"I felt that it was important for us in Los Angeles, where so many Iranian Americans live, for us to stand in solidarity with the Iranian American community at this moment," she said.

Meanwhile, residents in Orange County also gathered on Friday on street corners, carrying signs and waving Iranian flags in a show of solidarity. Many condemned the actions of the regime in Iran.

"I'm seeing that people are very bravely in the streets, especially women who are going there without their headscarves," said a demonstrator. "People are getting killed every day. So it makes me very sad, I'm heartbroken."

