community journalist

Downtown LA fire burns Little Tokyo Art Complex, prompting lawsuit

11 people are filing a lawsuit after they say the fire at the Little Tokyo Art Complex burned years of their work and supplies.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Downtown LA fire burns Little Tokyo Art Complex, prompting lawsuit

The Little Tokyo Art Complex had a fire a year ago that burned many artists' studios.

"As an artist whose work revolves around identity, I felt like 15 years of my life was erased in an instant," said artist Emily Eunnuri Lee Dobbs.

The artists say the fire erased years of their work and supplies.

"I came with the intention and I rented the studio space with the intention of making a lot of work and taking ownership of my space just like every artist does, right? For an artist, every brush stroke matters,"
said artist Jesse Fregozo.

Now, 11 artists who had spaces on the second and third floor of the building are coming forward to file a lawsuit against the building's owner, L for Lofts LLC, and Wilfred Yang, an agent.

"We filed the lawsuit in part to investigate why it exactly started. What we do know is that there was a major fire, maybe it started with an explosion early in the morning of the day of the fire. About 150 firefighters from the LAFD came out there and the fire basically burned through the entire building from the first to the third floor," said attorney Cyrus Shahriari.

Shahriari says if the building had certain fire prevention measures, the severity of the fire may have been different. At this time there isn't a specific dollar amount for the lawsuit.

"We're talking about tens and really hundreds of thousands of dollars in actual supplies that were lost for my clients," Shahriari said.

He says in their complaint, they mention a previous fire outside the building and he also says some of his clients raised specific concerns to the owners of building about fire measures.

Now, his clients say they're pushing forward but it hasn't been easy.

"You know when you're an immigrant you come and you start over all the time and I had to start over," said artist Hedy Torres.

We reached out to Yang for a comment but haven't heard back.

Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeleslos angeles countylittle tokyocommunity journalistin the community
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
East LA College honors students who overcame prison, homelessness
SoCal Indian community mourns rapper, politician Sidhu Moose Wala
Rams purchase caps and gowns
These are the 7 candidates running for Long Beach mayor
TOP STORIES
Jan. 6 committee reveals new details of Capitol riot in 1st hearing
Culver City police arrest convicted sex offender for peeping incidents
Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested after trying to crash her wedding
Temps stay hot as heat wave grips parts of SoCal Friday
Sriracha shortage: What to know as SoCal headquarter halts production
SoCal fire officials sounding alarm over tinder-dry conditions
Biden challenges business leaders to commit to 'economy of the future'
Show More
Family of mother, son killed in Baldwin Park demand justice
'Napalm Girl' at 50: Photographer, survivor reflect on iconic photo
Man charged in campground murder convicted for attacking LA deputies
Wild video shows coyote attacking cat in front of Texas home
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
More TOP STORIES News