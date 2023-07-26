Body camera video released by police on Tuesday shows what led up to a shooting at a downtown Los Angeles hotel that left a knife-wielding suspect hospitalized.

LAPD releases bodycam video of police shooting in Little Tokyo involving knife-wielding suspect

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Body camera video released by police on Tuesday shows what led up to a shooting inside a downtown Los Angeles hotel that left a knife-wielding suspect hospitalized.

The incident happened on June 25 in the lobby of the Miyako Hotel on 1st Street in Little Tokyo. Officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

READ MORE | Knife-wielding suspect shot by police after making threats inside hotel in Little Tokyo, LAPD says

The suspect, who was identified as 39-year-old Douglas Hill of Illinois, was armed with knife while making threats, according to police.

The video, which was posted on the Los Angeles Police Department's YouTube channel, shows the moment officers first encounter Hill.

"You ain't cops!" Hill is heard yelling.

An officer is then heard yelling, "Drop the knife right now!"

The bodycam video shows the officer pointing his handgun at Hill.

"Do it!" he says. "It ain't a real damn gun."

Police said Hill refused to comply with officers and was shot at least two times. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries that night and survived.

He's now facing several charges, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.