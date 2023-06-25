WATCH LIVE

Armed suspect injured during police shooting in downtown LA, LAPD says

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, June 25, 2023 1:03PM
Police said officers found a man armed with a knife who was later shot.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was shot during a police shooting in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of 1st and San Pedro streets when officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said officers found a man armed with a knife who was later shot. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear how the shooting unfolded but Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

