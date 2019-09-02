Rescue operation underway for over 30 people in boat fire off Ventura County coast, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA COUNTY (KABC) -- A massive rescue operation was launched early Monday morning in response to reports of dozens of people in distress on board a boat that possibly caught fire off the coast of Ventura County, authorities said.

More than 30 people on board a 75-foot boat near Santa Cruz island were in need of assistance, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles division of the United State Coast Guard.



Coast Guard officials said a group of crew members were rescued, including one with minor injuries, as they worked to evacuate the remaining passengers. It's unknown exactly how many people were on board the vessel.

Ventura County fire officials said they were working to assist the Coast Guard with a boat fire.

It's unknown if there were any injuries or fatalities in the incident.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ventura countycoast guardrescueboat accident
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy-involved shooting in East LA leads to chase, crash
Hurricane Dorian still Category 5 storm after landfall in Bahamas
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
2 victims found stabbed inside a Koreatown Ralphs
Child taken to hospital after being left in hot car in La Mirada
100-acre brush fire erupts near Snail Canyon in Ventura County
Memorial signs honor bicyclists who have died in traffic crashes
Show More
Garden Grove hit-and-run driver kills man in his 80s
Authorities still hope for leads in 2013 cold case
Kevin Hart injured in car crash, CHP says
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
1 killed, 1 wounded in Moreno Valley shooting
More TOP STORIES News