Are we prepared for an earthquake during the pandemic? Dr. Lucy Jones answers your questions

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones took time via Skype to answer questions from Eyewitness News viewers on how earthquake planning and response is different these days.
Jones also talked about the recent swarm of earthquakes near the Salton Sea and whether that indicates a big quake is imminent.
Jones, who is now retired from the USGS, recently launched a podcast series with John Bwarie on earthquakes and preparedness entitled "Getting Through It."
"An earthquake is inevitable, but a disaster is not," Jones said.
Among the topics she addressed with Eyewitness News:
To see her conversation with Phillip Palmer, watch the video above.
