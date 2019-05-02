Dramatic video shows crash involving Inglewood mayor, LAPD motor officer

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eyewitness News on Wednesday obtained dramatic new video of a violent crash near USC involving the mayor of Inglewood and a Los Angeles Police Department motor officer.

Mayor James Butts' SUV is seen colliding with an oncoming car, sending the SUV into the motor officer, who is thrown into a fountain.

AIR7 HD was over the scene after the crash happened near an entrance to the university around 9 a.m. Tuesday near Exposition Boulevard and Pardee Way.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, Butts was at a red light waiting to make a left turn when he proceeded into the intersection. A car coming the other direction had the green when the two vehicles collided.
EMBED More News Videos

One of the vehicles that was involved in a collision that injured a Los Angeles police motorcycle officer at USC was driven by the mayor of Inglewood, a law enforcement source says.



The longtime LAPD motor officer, who was near his bike with his helmet on, suffered substantial injuries in the collision. He's now recovering from broken bones.

Law enforcement expert Bruce Thomas said without a helmet, the officer could have died.

"Motor officers' helmets have improved so much now. They are really ballistically designed to absorb impact like that because you may suffer broken bones, but the most serious part of any person's body is the head and the brain," he said.

Video shot by AIR7 HD appears to show Butts at the scene with police officers and another unidentified man. It's unclear if anyone else was inside the SUV.

"He knows to obey traffic, and he knows to obey the laws. In this case, if witnesses and video bears out, he is probably going to be party at fault," Thomas added.

Butts released a statement late Wednesday, sending his best wishes to the officer.

The statement read: "I am thankful the occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured. I am thankful that the Motorcycle Officer is expected to make a full recovery. He has been on my mind and heart since the accident. I was a Motorcycle officer with Inglewood Police and was hit twice by cars myself. It is a dangerous job. I was so grateful to see that he was alert and communicative at the scene. I pray for his speedy recovery."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exposition parklos angelesinglewoodcar crashlos angeles police departmentcar accidentmotorcycle accidentaccidentcaught on camerausccrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News