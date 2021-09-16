Politics

Padilla bill would help some 'Dreamers' obtain citizenship

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. Senate would provide a path to citizenship for "Documented Dreamers."

Those are the children of long-term visa holders who have been waiting years - in some cases decades - for a green card. Some of the children face the risk of deportation when they turn 21 if they haven't obtained their own green card or immigration status by then.

The sponsors of the bill are California Democrat Alex Padilla, and Kentucky Republican Rand Paul.

The "dreamers" - migrants brought to this county as children - have been in limbo for years.

The bill would cover only a fraction of them - those whose parents came here, and remained here, through legal means.

