Driver caught with DIY hand-drawn license plate

Millersburg Police Department posted a eyebrow-raising photo on Facebook of a DIY license plate they found on a vehicle during a traffic stop on Sept. 2.
The fake plate was drawn on paper with markers, made to resemble the real thing.
In the Facebook post, police said further investigation determined that the driver of the vehicle had no insurance and was driving with a suspended license.
The police department finished their post with a piece of advice for anyone inspired to also DIY their license plate.
"Pro Tip: Don't forget to draw the registration sticker."
