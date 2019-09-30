Woman driving on 405 Freeway in Long Beach killed after loose tire hits car

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman died after a loose tire smashed the windshield of her car on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol said Judi Yourman, 61, was driving in the northbound lanes around 1 p.m. near Wardlow Road when a tire from a Dodge Ram in the southbound lanes came off.

The tire jumped the center median and hit Yourman's BMW, CHP said.

Yourman died at the scene.

A man in her passenger seat was hospitalized.

The incident is under investigation.
