Driver killed in fiery wrong-way crash on 91 Freeway in Anaheim

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim early Sunday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim early Sunday.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the Euclid Street exit, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The driver was heading west in the eastbound HOV lane when the vehicle slammed head-on into the center divider, according to the CHP.

The vehicle burst into flames upon impact with the driver trapped inside.

CHP officials said the driver was going about 90 mph at the time of the crash.

Officers closed both directions of the freeway to allow firefighters to put out the blaze. Some lanes have since reopened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashtraffic fatalitiesfreewayAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Massive tree crashes through roof of Woodland Hills restaurant
Missing NY man with special needs found in North Hollywood
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Thousands descend on downtown LA for Women's March
Motorola bringing back Razr phone with a few upgrades
2 killed, 2 injured in Perris house fire
OneLife LA holds 5th annual march to celebrate life in DTLA
Boo the Pomeranian dies of broken heart, owners say
Show More
73 killed in fireball at illegal Mexico pipeline tap
Trump offers a 'Dreamers' deal for border-money proposal
Woman lies about attempted kidnapping after baby's injury
Jewelry thieves injure Biltmore Hotel employee in DTLA
PayPal offers advances for government workers during shutdown
More News