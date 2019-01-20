Driver killed in fiery wrong-way crash on 91 Freeway in Anaheim

A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim early Sunday.The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the Euclid Street exit, California Highway Patrol officials said.The driver was heading west in the eastbound HOV lane when the vehicle slammed head-on into the center divider, according to the CHP.The vehicle burst into flames upon impact with the driver trapped inside.CHP officials said the driver was going about 90 mph at the time of the crash.Officers closed both directions of the freeway to allow firefighters to put out the blaze. Some lanes have since reopened.