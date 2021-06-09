Driver killed when Porsche goes off side of road in Malibu

By ABC7.com staff
Driver killed when car goes off road in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was killed when a car plummeted off a mountain road in Malibu Tuesday.

The silver Porsche apparently flew off South Kanan Dume Road in the 2000 block, roughly three miles north of Pacific Coast Highway, Tuesday evening.

The Porsche came to rest on the hillside about 50-100 feet below the road, with the force of the impact leaving the vehicle a mangled wreck. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It did not appear any other vehicles were involved.

Part of the northbound side of Kanan Dume was shut down during the investigation.

