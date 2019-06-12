Driver leads CHP on chase from San Gabriel Valley to Sherman Oaks

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver led police on a short chase over freeways in the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys before stopping in the middle of the 101 and surrendering to the CHP.

The chase began shortly after 1 p.m. in the San Gabriel Valley area. CHP officers said they tried to pull over an SUV for a carpool lane violation and the vehicle continued driving.

Officers followed the SUV at 60-70 mph on the westbound 134 through Glendale and on the 101 into the San Fernando Valley.

A driver led police on a short chase over freeways in the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys before stopping in the middle of the 101 and surrendering to the CHP.



They passed the 405 Freeway and a CHP SUV pulled in front of the vehicle and slowed down. The driver stopped in lanes as other CHP vehicles surrounded him.

A driver surrendered to the CHP after a short chase over freeways from the San Gabriel Valley to Sherman Oaks.



Officers approached the vehicle and the driver was cooperative, stepping out and being taken into custody without further incident.

CHP officers said the elderly driver appeared to be disoriented.

Traffic was briefly backed up on the westbound 101 Freeway, but officers were able to clear the scene in less than 15 minutes.
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countypolice chasechp
