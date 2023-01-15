Drone video captures moments after deadly encounter between deputy, suspect in Lake Elsinore

Dramatic new video shows the moments immediately following a deadly encounter between a sheriff's deputy and suspect in Lake Elsinore.

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic new video shows the moments immediately following a deadly encounter between a sheriff's deputy and suspect in Lake Elsinore.

The footage was captured by a drone that just happened to be flying in the area when the shots rang out. It shows the suspect's loved ones frantically rushing to shield him after he was shot by deputies.

Minutes later, it also shows the injured deputy being loaded into a waiting police cruiser. Riverside County sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun was rushed to the hospital but later died from his wounds.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is aware of the video.

Calhoun was killed Friday in an encounter with a domestic violence suspect in the unincorporated community of Lakeland Village, which borders the city of Lake Elsinore.

Calhoun was first on scene and the exact details of the confrontation remain under investigation. Neighbors say they saw the deputy try to take cover near a house on the corner, but the suspect jumped into his truck and chased him, shooting him several times.

Another deputy arrived at the scene a short time later and found Calhoun on the ground. That second deputy engaged in a gunfight with the suspect and shot him, leaving him in critical condition.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident Jesse Navarro.

In the wake of Friday's shooting, tributes have been growing for Deputy Calhoun. Neighbors and loved ones have gathered near the scenes of the shooting to assemble a makeshift memorial honoring his life.

The 30-year-old was married with two sons - and a third child on the way. He has been described as well-liked and friendly by all who met and worked with him.

The community plans to further honor the deputy with a candlelit vigil on Tuesday.