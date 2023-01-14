Suspect ID'd in fatal shooting of Riverside County sheriff's deputy near Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Riverside County sheriff's deputy near Lake Elsinore was identified Saturday as mournful tributes continued to pour in for the slain law enforcement officer.

Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, who had joined the department less than a year ago, was shot Friday while responding to a domestic violence and child custody call near Lake Elsinore and died later at a nearby hospital.

The suspect, 42-year-old Jesse Navarro, was shot by another responding deputy and hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Chad Bianco announced the Calhoun's death Friday evening during a news conference outside Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar.

"I shouldn't be here tonight having to do this again," Bianco said. "I'm devastated to tell of the loss of another of our deputy sheriffs who was killed in the line of duty today."

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the following statement Saturday morning:

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun (right) was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the city of Lake Elsinore, authorities said.

"Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the loss of Deputy Calhoun, a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those he served with at the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, who are mourning the painful loss of another deputy weeks ago. Deputy Calhoun died a hero and his bravery and selfless service will always be remembered."

California Attorney General Rob Bonta also offered his condolences.

"Deputy Darnell Calhoun represented the best of the California spirit -- protecting and serving the public with valor," Bonta said Saturday. "On behalf of the nearly 6,000 men and women of the California Department of Justice, I extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Calhoun*s family, colleagues, and the entire Riverside community. His service and sacrifice will not be forgotten."