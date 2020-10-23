Woman in custody, gun recovered after disturbance in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman is in custody after several storefront windows were smashed in downtown Los Angeles, possibly by gunfire.There were no injuries reported but a handgun was recovered after a large Los Angeles Police Department presence descended on Main Street near 11th Street just before 3 p.m.A woman was seen handcuffed and taken into custody at the scene. No paramedics were seen treating anybody at the scene.There were at least two or more storefront glass windows that had large holes smashed out of them.There were no immediate details on the nature of the incident.