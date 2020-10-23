Woman in custody, gun recovered after disturbance in downtown Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman is in custody after several storefront windows were smashed in downtown Los Angeles, possibly by gunfire.

There were no injuries reported but a handgun was recovered after a large Los Angeles Police Department presence descended on Main Street near 11th Street just before 3 p.m.

A woman was seen handcuffed and taken into custody at the scene. No paramedics were seen treating anybody at the scene.

There were at least two or more storefront glass windows that had large holes smashed out of them.

There were no immediate details on the nature of the incident.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countyarrestlapdshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands of CA unemployment-benefit cards frozen
Man who bought guns in San Bernardino attack gets 20 years
VIDEO: Armed man fatally shot by San Bernardino police during struggle
Disney to expand shopping, dining into California Adventure
COVID-19 outbreak reported at LA megachurch that held indoor services
IE man convicted of killing pregnant wife granted parole
UCLA researchers issue prediction of pandemic's long-term effects
Show More
Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash captured on video
First Asian giant 'murder hornet' nest found in US
Pope reportedly met with bishop who's infected with COVID-19
Who won the presidential debate: Trump or Biden?
Buehler, Morton set for pitching duel in WS Game 3
More TOP STORIES News