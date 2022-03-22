taco tuesday

Cacao Mexicatessen in Eagle Rock blends modern flavors with classic Mexican dishes

By Michael Dominguez
EAGLE ROCK, Calif. -- The Duck Carnitas Taco at Cacao Mexicatessen in Eagle Rock is the perfect blend of modern flavors with a classic Mexican dish. "It's by far, what put us on the map," says Executive Chef Christy Kist. "Our tacos are pretty special, but it's the one taco guests must try when they come in."

The wonderfully decadent duck is slow-braised carnitas style with a recipe Kist learned from her own grandmother. It's topped with a citrus red onion, salsa macha and cilantro all on top of a blue corn tortilla.

Cacao Mexicatessen is a family-owned and operated restaurant with a menu that Kist feels is a true reflection of their Mexican-American upbringing in Los Angeles. "That taco is probably the epitome of what my brother and I are." Says Kist. "We grew up here, we eat American style, we eat Mexican style and we eat Pocho style."

Cacao Mexicatessen
1576 Colorado Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90041
323-478-2791
@cacaomexicatessen
