DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed Costa Mesa fire captain

EMBED </>More Videos

A captain with Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue has died two days after being struck by a suspected DUI driver in Mission Viejo. (Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue)

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
Three days after a DUI suspect struck and killed a Costa Mesa Fire captain who was cycling in Mission Viejo, the suspect was charged Tuesday with one felony count of murder, prosecutors said.

Stephen Taylor Scarpa, 25, is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and colliding with 44-year-old Capt. Mike Kreza, the Orange County District Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Department said in a joint statement.

Scarpa, a Mission Viejo resident, faces 15 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, the news release said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Men's Central Jail in Santa Ana.

Kreza, an 18-year veteran of Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue, was hospitalized for two days after being hit by Scarpa's van Saturday morning on Alicia Parkway near Via Burgos, authorities said. He died Monday morning, survived by his wife and three young daughters.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashfirefightersDUIdui crashobituaryfirefighter killedbicyclebicycle crashMission ViejoOrange CountyCosta Mesa
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
OC fire captain severely injured after being hit by alleged DUI driver
Top Stories
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place, voting hours, sample ballot
Election 2018: California candidates make their final pitches
OC congressional races could determine control of House
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at Ontario AMC Theatres
Elections 2018: Where and when to vote
Search underway for missing 12-year-old East LA boy
Diamond Bar man arrested after parents die in house fire
Show More
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
Suspected DUI driver crashes into 2 vehicles in Arcadia
Detectives investigate shooting death of man in Westmont
Vigil honors bicyclist killed in Claremont
3 seniors injured in hit-and-run incident in Westlake District
More News