Cathedral City DUI suspect gets foot stuck in steering wheel while trying to flee

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Highway Patrol shared a funny picture with a serious message on New Year's Eve: don't drink and drive!

By ABC7.com staff
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
The California Highway Patrol shared a funny picture with a serious message on New Year's Eve: don't drink and drive!

The CHP posted a picture on Instagram, where they said a DUI suspect was involved in a hit-and-run and took off.

When he tried to lean over to a gate keypad, he fell out of his window, and his foot got stuck in the steering wheel.


Cathedral City police arrived and helped him out -- then took him to jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestDUIhit and runtwitterFunny photosCathedral CityRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Security guard charged with murder for shooting at Hollywood Walgreens
Man found fatally shot in Norwalk
Man accused of stabbing IE grandmother multiple times
Disneyland's NYE fireworks show may be 'limited' due to winds
Knife-wielding suspect killed in LAPD shooting in Van Nuys
Local man completes 2018 resolution, eats 365th LA burger
Rose Parade watchers camp out early
Experts weigh in on things that help stick with New Year health resolutions
Show More
Funnel cloud spotted near Carlsbad on New Year's Eve
Federal workers suing Trump White House over government shutdown
Mom says man "intentionally" killed 7-year-old
How to save money on prescription drugs in 2019
NYE around the world: Revelers say hello to 2019
More News