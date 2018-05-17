DUI suspect held on $1M bond after Irvine crash kills 1 pedestrian, critically injures 3

EMBED </>More Videos

A DUI suspect on Thursday remained jailed on $1,000,000 bond following an Irvine crash that killed a mother and left three of her family members critically injured. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A DUI suspect on Thursday remained jailed on $1,000,000 bond following an Irvine crash that killed a mother and left three of her family members critically injured.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Ridgeline and Turtle Rock Drive, where an SUV jumped a curb and struck the pedestrians, police said.

Investigators said the driver veered off the road and onto a sidewalk, where the victims were out for an evening stroll. All four were rushed to a hospital, where the 45-year-old woman died. A 49-year-old man, 16-year-old boy and girl of about 15 were initially listed in critical condition.

The driver of the BMW X5 was identified by authorities as Kamal Attoh, 37. The Irvine resident was questioned at the scene and subsequently arrested. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

After plowing into the pedestrians, the SUV continued on down the side of a small hill and stopped just short of an apartment complex.

According to the Irvine Police Department, there was no apparent wrongdoing by the victims, who have not been publicly identified.

"We need to respond to any fatality, no matter the circumstances," Kim Mohr, a police spokeswoman, told reporters at the scene. "And the fact that it was a family - of course, our hearts go out to the family, and our detectives are going to do everything to investigate this case."

Ali Kachueian, who lives near the crash site, described the horrific aftermath of the impact: "A lady on the ground. A girl with a bloody face. One person was stuck under the car and one young boy - probably a teenager, actually."

As of Thursday morning, the conditions of the three survivors had each been upgraded from critical to serious.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIdui crashtraffic fatalitiespedestrian killedpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman killed, 3 family members critically injured in Irvine crash
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News