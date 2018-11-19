DUI suspect in fatal Palmdale crash ID'd as elementary school principal

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspected DUI suspect in a crash that killed a woman in Palmdale last week is the principal of Enterprise Elementary School in Lancaster, ABC7 has learned. (Don Luis Meza)

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A DUI suspect in a crash that killed a woman in Palmdale last week is the principal of Enterprise Elementary School in Lancaster, ABC7 has learned.

Mary Kruppe is accused of being under the influence when her Jeep Wrangler veered into oncoming traffic and struck Jessica Ordaz's Mazda3 head-on shortly before 7 p.m. on Nov. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ordaz, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. Kruppe was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for medical treatment.

Bail for Kruppe, a 35-year-old resident of Pearblossom, was set at $2,000,000. She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiesCHPcalifornia highway patrolPalmdaleLancasterLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
More than 4 million people driving for Thanksgiving holiday
Snoop Dogg to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
2 men killed as fire rips through home in San Bernardino
Woolsey Fire's containment reaches 94 percent
Crash victim ejected following crash on 605 Fwy
Shooting in Bell leaves 1 man dead
Show More
101 Fwy back open after chase, officer-involved shooting
Democratic senators sue over Matthew Whitaker's appointment as attorney general
VIDEO: Man survives North Hills crash that sent him flying 80 feet
NWS warns burn area residents of possible mudslides
Couple on way to their wedding killed in chain reaction crash
More News