A DUI suspect in a crash that killed a woman in Palmdale last week is the principal of Enterprise Elementary School in Lancaster, ABC7 has learned.Mary Kruppe is accused of being under the influence when her Jeep Wrangler veered into oncoming traffic and struck Jessica Ordaz's Mazda3 head-on shortly before 7 p.m. on Nov. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol.Ordaz, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. Kruppe was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for medical treatment.Bail for Kruppe, a 35-year-old resident of Pearblossom, was set at $2,000,000. She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.