DUI suspect in Long Beach crash that killed family is arrested for previous burglary, held on $500,000 bail

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The 20-year-old DUI suspect who is accused in the Halloween crash that killed a family of three in Long Beach has been arrested in connection with a previous burglary, authorities said.Carlo Navarro was taken into custody again on Tuesday at his Long Beach home, said Shaunna Dandoy, a police spokeswoman. The arrest was part of a burglary investigation stemming from an incident on June 30.Navarro had been arrested Thursday evening at the scene of the collision that fatally injured three pedestrians who were out trick-or-treating -- Raihan Awaida, 32, her husband, Joseph, 30, and their 3-year-old son Omar.The driver was booked on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter. He was later released on $100,000 bail, prompting outrage from the victims' family and members of the community.After he was arrested in connection with the burglary, his bail was set at $500,000, Dandoy said.That incident "has been under review by the City Prosecutor's Office, which was in the process of issuing a warrant for arrest," the spokeswoman said in an email to ABC7. "The City Prosecutor's Office was made aware of suspect Navarro's involvement in the October 31st fatality collision and sought enhanced bail for the warrant."