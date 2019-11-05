Long Beach crash: Family members outraged after alleged DUI driver in triple fatal crash released on bail

Raihan Awaida, 32, and her husband, Joseph, 30, were walking on a sidewalk trick-or-treating with their son Omar when they were hit by a 2002 Toyota Sequoia that was headed southbound on Country Club Drive, according to Long Beach police.
All three victims were rushed to hospitals.
Joseph Awaida's death was announced Friday, and his young son died the following morning. Raihan Awaida succumbed to her injuries Sunday evening, police said.
The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Carlo Navarro, was detained at the scene and later booked on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, authorities said. Navarro was released after posting $100,000 bail.
"The whole community, they think the same way I think," family friend Mohammed Qandeen said. "We are really very upset about this kid being in the street when we are burying the most clean, loving couple."
Criminal defense attorney and legal analyst Lou Shapiro shed some light the circumstances surrounding Navarro's bail.
"It's a horrible tragedy, and many people are asking why is this person out on the street when we have three tragic deaths," Shapiro said. "The answer is that when someone is arrested for a DUI, even when it results in death or injury, the police are given a bail schedule that they need to follow. And $100,000 is the bail schedule."
Shapiro added Navarro's bail could be increased at the time of his arraignment if additional charges are filed.
Family, friends and even strangers have come together to show their support for family members.
Faisal Dakhil, Raihan's father, was comforted by friends at the Islamic Society of Orange County after Omar and Joseph were laid to rest Monday.
"We are overwhelmed by this outpouring - love from people you don't know," Dakhil said. "We took them for granted, we know they're very kind, very special, cared about those who needed to be cared about."
In Long Beach, a memorial continues to grow at the site of the crash, with candles, flowers, balloons, handwritten notes and pictures of the victims.
Raihan, a California State University Long Beach student, and her family will be remembered at CSULB's Isabel Patterson Child Development Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Another vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Los Cerritos Park in Long Beach.
In the aftermath of the crash, GoFundMe and LaunchGood pages were created to help pay for funeral expenses. By Tuesday morning, they had collectively raised more than $380,000.