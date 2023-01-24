Man surrenders in dump-truck rampage at estranged wife's South Los Angeles home

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect in the South LA dump truck rampage as 60-year-old Ronald Lee Dunn.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect allegedly seen in a video crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife's home in South Los Angeles and smashing into parked cars on the street.

The suspect, 60-year-old Ronald Lee Dunn, turned himself in on Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was arrested and bail was initially set at $100,000.

Patricia Dunn told Eyewitness News that her husband drove by the home in South LA's Westmont neighborhood three times on Jan. 15. The two are going through a contentious divorce and she is seeking a restraining order.

First he came by in a Chevy Impala and crashed into the home right outside her bedroom while she was inside, she said. He returned in a dump truck - believed to be a vehicle he used for work - and did more damage, then came back in the Impala again.

The home's metal fence is bent to the ground and there are large dents in the exterior of the home right outside her bedroom.

Patricia Dunn's family members have launched a GoFundMe to help her after the destruction of her property.

Neighbors recorded video of the smash-up.

Calling the incident "very destructive," the Sheriff's Department issued an arrest warrant and urged Dunn to surrender.