'Dune: Part 2' with Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya offers war, revenge, action and plenty of sand!

In the harsh world of "Dune: Part 2," there is good, and bad, and very bad...and there is concern for the fate of the universe. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Josh Brolin star in this epic film from director Denis Villeneuve.

HOLLYWOOD -- In the harsh world of "Dune: Part 2," there is good, and bad, and very bad...and there is concern for the fate of the universe. For die-hard "Dune" fans, there is a lot to take in and decipher. Or you can just enjoy the ride for all its spectacle.

"I went deep when I watched it," said co-star Austin Butler. "Yeah, I didn't have popcorn or anything. I was on the edge of my seat from the opening shot."

Co-star Rebecca Ferguson has thought a lot about it. "You study it the first time. The second time, you watch it. The third time, you let it engulf you."

No matter how you take it all in...just know creating this world was both exhausting and rewarding for the people involved, especially filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

"It was by far the most challenging project I've done in my life because, technically, I've never tried something that ambitious," said Villeneuve.

The film's stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya agree.

"If you saw this original three years ago, the first part, you know, in many ways, it was an incomplete note, you know? An unfinished painting," said Chalamet. "And this is just getting to see the colors filled out."

"I really enjoying coming to work every day and working, seeing everyone and seeing how dedicated they were to making something special," said Zendaya.

Josh Brolin says when they got to Abu Dhabi to film there for six weeks, he sure saw a lot of sand. Mundane, perhaps...at first!

"By the time you leave, you're, like, you don't want to leave," said Brolin. "I have such an addiction to that dune thing. I don't know. I love it. I can't wait to go back. I hope we do a "Dune 3."

"Dune: Part 2" is rated PG-13. And, it's another long one...about two hours and 45 minutes.