Robert Durst ordered to stand trial for murder in LA courtroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Robert Durst, the 75-year-old real-estate tycoon who came to public attention through an HBO documentary, has been ordered to stand trial for murder in a Los Angeles courtroom.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Robert Durst, the 75-year-old real-estate tycoon who came to public attention through an HBO documentary, has been ordered to stand trial for murder in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Durst is accused of killing Susan Berman, 55, who was found dead in her home on Christmas Eve 2000.

Prosecutors believe he killed her because she was about to be questioned by New York police in a renewed investigation into the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen "Kathie" Durst, who has never been found.

A judge has determined there's enough evidence to move forward with a trial.

His arraignment was set for Nov. 8 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles.

Durst's case came to public attention through the HBO documentary "The Jinx" that looked at his life and accusations of multiple crimes. At one point, he was caught on a microphone muttering to himself "Killed them all. Of course."

In 2016, Durst pleaded guilty to weapons charges in New Orleans and was already serving a seven-year prison sentence before he was brought to Los Angeles for the murder trial.

He has previously entered a not-guilty plea in the Los Angeles case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robert durstmurdertrialHBOLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Robert Durst back in Los Angeles to face murder charges
Top Stories
Dodgers return to LA ahead of World Series Game 3
Shoplifting suspect fires gun in IE market
Police chase ends with PIT maneuver in North Hollywood
Beloved grandmother killed in hit-and-run in Orange
Street artist covers Mid-City house with Dodger Blue, player murals
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
Package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA contained explosive device
Teen arrested after alleged threat to shoot up Beaumont High School
Show More
Probe of bomb packages focusing on Florida, sources tell AP
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 3 preview
Dodgers rally cat named Milo Kitty is team's No. 1 feline fan
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to US-Mexico border
More News