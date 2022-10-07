Dust storm brings low visibility to Coachella Valley, San Diego County deserts

Dust storm blows through Imperial Valley, California, causing visibility to drop to zero at times.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. -- A blowing dust advisory was in place for Imperial County as a gust front producing severe winds and reduced visibility moved towards San Diego and Riverside counties Thursday evening, according to Sandhya Patel, a meteorologist with ABC7's sister station KGO-TV.

KGO-TV's Live Doppler 7 tracked the front moving through the area in Southern California that is producing severe thunderstorms.

VIDEO: Timelapse video shows dust storm engulfing parts of SoCal

Sandhya says there have been multiple reports of dust storms and about a dozen of them with the visibility dropping to zero at times.

A Blowing Dust Advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. for parts of Coachella Valley and San Diego County.

"Driving conditions could be hazardous and visibility may drop to a quarter mile or less at times due to the sand and the dust," says Sandhya.