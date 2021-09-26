Society

Funeral service to be held in Covina for Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Marine killed in Kabul attack

Procession held for fallen Marine Cpl. Dylan Merola

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A public funeral service will be held Sunday at Forest Lawn Covina Hills for Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

Merola's remains were escorted in a procession Tuesday from Ontario International Airport through the streets of his hometown of Rancho Cucamonga -- including a pass by his alma mater Los Osos High School, -- eventually arriving at Forest Lawn in preparation for Sunday's services.

Thousands of people lined sidewalks and freeway overpasses along the procession route, many of them holding American flags.

Merola, 20, died Aug. 26 in the attack at Kabul Airport that also killed 10 other Marines, a U.S. Navy corpsman and a U.S. Army soldier, along with more than 100 Afghanis.

Two other Southland Marines -- Lance Cpl. Kareem Grant Nikoui, 20, of Norco, and Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio -- also died in the attack.

Marines Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Cpl. Hunter Lopez honored with memorials in Riverside County
Hundreds of mourners in the Inland Empire said prayers and their final goodbyes Saturday to two Marines killed in last month's bombing in Afghanistan.


The public funeral service for Merola will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Forest Lawn mausoleum, 21300 Via Verde St., followed by a private burial service.

City News Service contributed to this report.

