Person who fatally jumped from Americana mall was 17-year-old Eagle Rock student

The person who died after jumping from the seventh floor of the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale was a 17-year-old student at an Eagle Rock school, Eyewitness News has learned.

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The person who died after jumping from the seventh floor of the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale was a 17-year-old student at an Eagle Rock school, Eyewitness News has learned.

Family and friends say the teen also had autism.

The principal at Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School notified students Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that we were notified of the death of one of our students," Principal Mylene Keipp said in a message to the school community.

The school is offering crisis counseling for students.

A man jumped from the 7th floor of the Americana at Brand in Glendale and landed on another man on the ground, leaving both hospitalized Tuesday.



The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Broadway and Colorado Boulevard.

When the teen jumped, he landed on a man with two young children. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The children were not hurt.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
