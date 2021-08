EMBED >More News Videos Earthquakes are a risk of enjoying life in the Golden State but there are increasingly more steps Californians can take to protect themselves.

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.6-magnitude earthquake Friday morning struck the Grapevine area near the border of Los Angeles and Kern counties, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake occurred at 7:37 a.m. with an epicenter about 23 miles south of Bakersfield, according to the USGS. It originally registered a magnitude of 3.5.There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.