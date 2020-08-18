6.9-magnitude earthquake rocks coast of Indonesia

SUMATERA, Indonesia -- A large earthquake struck Wednesday off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit about 5:29 a.m. and was centered 128.1 km (79.4 miles) west of Bengkulu, Indonesia, the agency said. Bengkulu, a provincial capital, has a population of about 300,000.

The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles).

In June, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the Gulf of Tomini on the eastern side of Indonesia, but no serious damage or injuries were reported and no tsunami warning was issued.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom declares fire emergency amid severe heat wave
SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Tuesday
CA teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
Video: Passengers brawl on plane leaving Las Vegas
Michelle Obama sends message with necklace from LA jeweler
Newsom signs bill requiring ethnic studies for Cal State University students
Could a common antiseptic play a role in the fight against COVID?
Show More
Santa Monica promenade property owner complains of rodent problem
Trump reacts to Michelle Obama's blistering DNC speech
Used cars in high demand amid coronavirus pandemic
Court rules Texas school district hair policy is 'discriminatory'
USPS cuts suspended until after election, DeJoy says
More TOP STORIES News