4.6 magnitude earthquake hits San Gabriel Valley, shaking felt in I.E. - LIVE REPORT

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 rattled Southern California Friday night, hitting near South El Monte with shaking felt out to the Inland Empire.

The USGS says the quake struck less than two miles west-southwest of South El Monte at 11:38 p.m., with a depth of about 10 miles.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones told Eyewitness News the quake was similar in type and location to the 1987 Whittier-Narrows quake that killed three people. But this one was much smaller in comparison.

"Here in Pasadena I felt it," Jones said. "It woke me up."

She added that there were at least two aftershocks, measuring 2.1 and 1.6. She also said there is a 5% chance that it was a foreshock to a larger quake.

There is also about a 50% chance of additional small aftershocks within the next 24 hours, she said.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

