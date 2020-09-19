4.6 magnitude earthquake hits San Gabriel Valley, shaking felt in I.E. - LIVE REPORT

The USGS says the quake struck less than two miles west-southwest of South El Monte at 11:38 p.m., with a depth of about 10 miles.
Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones told Eyewitness News the quake was similar in type and location to the 1987 Whittier-Narrows quake that killed three people. But this one was much smaller in comparison.
"Here in Pasadena I felt it," Jones said. "It woke me up."
She added that there were at least two aftershocks, measuring 2.1 and 1.6. She also said there is a 5% chance that it was a foreshock to a larger quake.
There is also about a 50% chance of additional small aftershocks within the next 24 hours, she said.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
