3.9 magnitude earthquake hits near Ojai in Ventura County, days after 5.1 rattled region

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Ojai early Tuesday morning, two days after the same area was rattled by a 5.1 earthquake as much of Southern California was bracing for Tropical Storm Hilary.

The latest quake happened around 4:39 a.m. at a depth of around 6 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered less than five miles from Ojai.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.