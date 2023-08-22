WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

3.9 magnitude earthquake hits near Ojai in Ventura County, days after 5.1 rattled region

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, August 22, 2023 12:41PM
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
ABC7 Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Eyewitness News

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Ojai early Tuesday morning, two days after the same area was rattled by a 5.1 earthquake as much of Southern California was bracing for Tropical Storm Hilary.

The latest quake happened around 4:39 a.m. at a depth of around 6 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered less than five miles from Ojai.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW