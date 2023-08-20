LIVE: 5.1-magnitude earthquake hits Ventura County

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Ventura County Sunday afternoon as Southern California braces for Hurricane Hilary.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel.

The quake hit around 2:41 p.m. was centered near the city of Ojai, according to the USGS. It was followed by a series of aftershocks, the largest measuring a magnitude of 3.6.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but according to social media users, it was felt across L.A. County and Riverside County.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.