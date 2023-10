ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes in Sacramento County, USGS says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Isleton in Sacramento County Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at around 9:29 a.m. It had a depth of 10.8 km, the USGS said.

A shake alert was sent to the Northern California residents.

There is no word of any injuries or damage.