2.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Silver Lake area: 'Soft alarm clock' wakes some residents

nothing is funnier than seeing californians tweet if there was an earthquake or not . bro got us paranoid — citlali 🧚🏼‍♀️ 126 days (@iHrtsturniolo) February 8, 2022

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A preliminary-magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook the Silver Lake area on Tuesday morning, rattling some nerves but resulting in no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The relatively small quake struck at 7:38 a.m. and was centered about 2 miles east-southeast of Echo Park and 2.5 miles west-northwest of Hollywood, according to the USGS.The temblor's depth was measured at a shallow 5 miles. Its magnitude prompted yawns and wisecracks from Angelenos who have experienced much larger seismic events."2.7 magnitude but extremely shallow (insert Silver Lake joke here)" writer Alissa Walker said on Twitter.Jeanett Diaz compared the quake to "a soft alarm clock - woke me, but im reay to go back to sleep for another 30 mins," she tweeted.Twitter user @MettezDubonici said: "I felt this one. Just didn't know if it was a heavy truck hitting a bump outside or an earthquake."