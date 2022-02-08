2.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Silver Lake area: 'Soft alarm clock' wakes some residents

EMBED <>More Videos

How to make your own earthquake kit

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A preliminary-magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook the Silver Lake area on Tuesday morning, rattling some nerves but resulting in no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The relatively small quake struck at 7:38 a.m. and was centered about 2 miles east-southeast of Echo Park and 2.5 miles west-northwest of Hollywood, according to the USGS.

The temblor's depth was measured at a shallow 5 miles. Its magnitude prompted yawns and wisecracks from Angelenos who have experienced much larger seismic events.

"2.7 magnitude but extremely shallow (insert Silver Lake joke here)" writer Alissa Walker said on Twitter.

Jeanett Diaz compared the quake to "a soft alarm clock - woke me, but im reay to go back to sleep for another 30 mins," she tweeted.

Twitter user @MettezDubonici said: "I felt this one. Just didn't know if it was a heavy truck hitting a bump outside or an earthquake."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
silver lakelos angeleslos angeles countyearthquakeusgs
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
LA County to keep mask mandates in place as state lifts requirements
SoFi Stadium security confronts diabetic man over snacks during game
CA lawmakers pass COVID sick leave payments
Red flags trailed ex-UCLA lecturer across elite universities
Republican state senator to challenge Newsom in California
Mexico is dominant source of fentanyl trafficked into US, report says
Show More
CA will lift mask mandate as omicron cases fall
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Venice residents accuse LA City of ignoring homeless issues, safety
Drone pilots face $30K fine if they fly near SoFi Super Bowl Sunday
Bengals fans flood to Airbnb for Super Bowl rentals in LA area
More TOP STORIES News