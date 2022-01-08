3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Fillmore area, USGS says

FILLMORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Fillmore area in Ventura County Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Center.
USGS said the quake hit around 10:21 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles from Fillmore.
It was not immediately known if the quake caused any significant damage or injuries.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
