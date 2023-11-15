Man with knife runs across 5 Freeway in East LA after chase ends

A man with a knife ran across lanes of the busy 5 Freeway in East Los Angeles as he tried to escape capture after the end of a chase.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man with a knife ran across lanes of the busy 5 Freeway in East Los Angeles Tuesday evening as he tried to escape capture after the end of a chase.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed the suspect running away from authorities before he jumped over the median and ran into oncoming traffic on the freeway. At times, it appeared the suspect tried to carjack other drivers.

Authorities tried to apprehend the man, chasing him by foot and in patrol vehicles. One officer was seen in the back of a pickup trying to catch up to the suspect. An arrest was finally made after two law enforcement officers cornered the man and used a Taser to shock him.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. near Atlantic Boulevard.

The incident began when authorities say L.A. County sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of the man on the 5. That's when he stopped his car and got out with what appeared to be a large kitchen knife and began fleeing.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol were involved in making the arrest.