Suspects steal irreplaceable personal belongings from 'La Blanquita' restaurant in East LA: Video

EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is searching for four men suspected of robbing the La Blanquita Carniceria restaurant in East L.A.It all happened on Jan. 25 shortly after 3 a.m. The business is located at 4136 East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.Authorities say the suspects cut the lock on the gate with an electric grinder and broke into the restaurant after smashing a glass door. They then searched the business and left, but later returned with a vehicle, went to the second floor of the restaurant, and stole a company safe, along with irreplaceable personal belongings and important documents.The group was seen driving either a dark blue newer Nissan Armada or an Infiniti QX80.Anyone with information should contact the L.A. County Sheriff's East Los Angeles Station at (323) 264-4151. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.